Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,973.55

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,973.55 ($25.25) and traded as low as GBX 1,840 ($23.54). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 1,850 ($23.67), with a volume of 14,075 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £316.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,469.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,880.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,971.37.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

