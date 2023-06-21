Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $291.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.02. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

