CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.22

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $1.35. CaixaBank shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 99,000 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAIXY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays started coverage on CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

CaixaBank Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.

CaixaBank Increases Dividend

About CaixaBank

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.04.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

