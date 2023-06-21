Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives C$8.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

TSE CFW opened at C$3.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$321.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.89. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$3.70 and a 1 year high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$493.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.05 million. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.3540984 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

