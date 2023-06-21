Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.02

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.02 and traded as low as $58.40. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $59.71, with a volume of 59,400 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $464.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average of $69.81.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.32). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $45.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.85 million. Analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hambleton Douglas Lord purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.94 per share, for a total transaction of $51,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,600 shares of company stock worth $128,793 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.