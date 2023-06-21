Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of CANF opened at $3.26 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $11.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,255.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 330,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

