Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS)

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.82) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.23% from the company’s current price.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group stock opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.50) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £77.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,750.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 52-week low of GBX 108.50 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 170 ($2.18). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 130.41.
About Beeks Financial Cloud Group
Featured Stories
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.