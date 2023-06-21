Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 304,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,934 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.642 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.65%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.