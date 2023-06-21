Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$169.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$169.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$161.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$155.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$102.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$139.88 and a one year high of C$175.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$159.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$160.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8165 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

