Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.48 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 25.00%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.79.

CNQ stock opened at C$70.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.57. The company has a market cap of C$76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$58.75 and a 12-month high of C$84.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total transaction of C$4,527,600.00. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

