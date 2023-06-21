Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Shares Down 0.1%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$23.76 and last traded at C$23.86. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$23.89.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.61.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.