Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.
Prologis Price Performance
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.
