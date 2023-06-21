Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 3,201 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,201 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gray Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $519.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $230.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $504.14 and a 200-day moving average of $492.32.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

