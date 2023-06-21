Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 24,088 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.