Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 8,952 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,952 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 62,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,668,000 after buying an additional 72,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masco Trading Up 0.9 %

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.12.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

