Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.11 Million in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Gartner by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $353.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.17 and a 52-week high of $363.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

