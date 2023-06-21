Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.11 Million in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Gartner by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE IT opened at $353.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.17 and a 52-week high of $363.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.
Insider Transactions at Gartner
In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Gartner Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
