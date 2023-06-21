Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.24 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $454.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $451.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.65. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

