Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $537,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

