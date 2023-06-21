Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $9.80 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,000. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.6% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $293.04 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.05 and its 200-day moving average is $277.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

