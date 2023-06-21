Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $197.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.61. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.05 and a 1 year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.