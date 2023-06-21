Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes $1.40 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

