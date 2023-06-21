Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes $1.43 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $148.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

