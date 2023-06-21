Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes $779,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 61.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 69,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.7% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.35. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $58.91 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

