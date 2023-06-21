Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 41,800 shares trading hands.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

