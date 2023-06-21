Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,801.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $139,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $24.36.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

