Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $35,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

