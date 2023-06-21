Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 839,959 shares of company stock worth $29,807,816 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

