Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 568 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Redburn Partners began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.37.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

