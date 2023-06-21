Cardinal Energy Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$134.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.60 million. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 31.32%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$6.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.22. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$6.26 and a one year high of C$9.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

