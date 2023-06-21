Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Takes $1.33 Billion Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,681,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after buying an additional 366,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

ABBV opened at $137.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.49 and a 200-day moving average of $152.54. The company has a market capitalization of $243.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

