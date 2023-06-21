CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 16.9 %

NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.86.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

