Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,848,000 after acquiring an additional 302,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 606,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,807,000 after buying an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LHX opened at $195.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average of $200.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.