Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $136,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 337,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.4 %

F stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.