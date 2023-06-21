Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 309.0% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.8 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $454.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $451.69 and a 200-day moving average of $470.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

