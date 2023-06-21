Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in AT&T by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 112,078 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $28,443,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in AT&T by 12,202.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Down 1.7 %

T opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

