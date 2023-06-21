Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $299,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.3 %

HWM opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

