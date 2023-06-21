Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Invests $236,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 749 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $539,911.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,150,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $539,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,150,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,376 shares of company stock valued at $19,258,455. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $342.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $265.98 and a 52 week high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.22.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

