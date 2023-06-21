Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinix Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Citigroup upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.83.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $780.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $730.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $708.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $792.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

