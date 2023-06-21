Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $187.98 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.74 and a 200-day moving average of $179.54. The company has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

