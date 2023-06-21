Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $149,585,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,229,000 after acquiring an additional 484,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,122,000 after acquiring an additional 476,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,458,000 after acquiring an additional 461,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Shares of CINF opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

