Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Has $469,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.
TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.15.
Shares of Tesla stock opened at $274.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
