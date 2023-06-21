Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.7% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.7 %

CAT opened at $241.15 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.43. The company has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.