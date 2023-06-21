Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 340,500 shares.
Cavitation Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
About Cavitation Technologies
Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cavitation Technologies (CVAT)
