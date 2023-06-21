Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 340,500 shares.

Cavitation Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

About Cavitation Technologies

(Get Rating)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.