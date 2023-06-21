Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given New $14.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $14.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 120.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,885 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 35.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

