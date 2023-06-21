Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.71

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and traded as high as $19.29. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 24,500 shares.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional Trading of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $51,589.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,202,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,972,143. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 313,364 shares of company stock worth $5,836,634 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEN. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 295,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 73,104 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 170,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,170,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

