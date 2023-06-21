Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. Central Securities Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $38.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

In other news, Director David Martin Poppe acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $119,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

