Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Ceragon Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

CRNT opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.59 million, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.36. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 373.1% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,816,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 1,432,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 772.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth about $522,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 422,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 228,857 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

