Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
CRNT opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.59 million, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.36. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.
Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
