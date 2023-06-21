CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $91.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CF Industries Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.65. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.