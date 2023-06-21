Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.77

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.77 and traded as low as C$5.73. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$5.78, with a volume of 37,324 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Champion Iron Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.39.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$463.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.34 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.6993939 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

