Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $227,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NEE stock opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $151.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

